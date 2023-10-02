Jonathan Di Bella says ‘aggressive’ Danial Williams bound to fly into a rage: “He’s gonna come out very strong”

Jonathan Di Bella expects a fierce clash to unfold when he meets challenger Danial Williams in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this week.

The Canadian-Italian superstar and ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion meets 'Mini T' in a match that would mark his first title defense inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, October 6.

While he is motivated to leave the revered venue with the strap tucked away in his suitcase, the 27-year-old knows he has to strengthen his defensive unit against someone as dangerous as Williams.

In an exclusive interview with Karyn Bryant, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative offered his views on his next assignment.

Jonathan Di Bella said:

“I think he’s gonna come out very strong. Because he went for a title before in a heavier weight division, and now it’s at a lighter weight. So he has the advantage at that."

Watch the interview here:

Apart from Williams' strength, the divisional kingpin believes experience is on his foe's side, which makes him an even larger threat in their scheduled five-round war. He added:

"He has experience. He’ll come to try and knock me out, I believe. He’s gonna come out aggressive, and I can't wait. It’s exciting.”

The Perth native is no stranger to the ONE faithful, having blessed the global stage with some lethal displays.

Though results haven’t gone his way all the time, he has built a reputation as one to watch during his matches against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Zelang Zhaxi.

However, Jonathan Di Bella has yet to taste defeat in his professional career, and that itself could prove too much of a task for the Australian-Thai athlete.

With an 11-0 run against elite opposition, 'Mini T' might need to be way beyond his best if he hopes to hand the Canadian-Italian fighter a first career loss.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.

