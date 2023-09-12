Jonathan Di Bella says living in New York reminds him of his Italian heritage: “The food is the soul”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella likes living in New York as it allows him to keep in touch with his Italian heritage.

The 27-year-old fighter, in particular, cited the Italian food that is widely available in his area, making him at home with his surroundings.

The Team Di Bella kickboxing standout spoke of this in a recent interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“Brooklyn reminds me more of my Italian heritage. In Manhattan, it’s a multicultural area. I like the mix. A lot of food there I like. The food is the soul. It has everything. Anything you want is there. You wake up at three o’clock in the morning, you can go somewhere.”

Jonathan Di Bella is looking to represent the best of his heritage when he returns to action on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The Canadian-Italian champion will be defending the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title for the first time against Danial Williams of Australia.

Jonathan Di Bella became ONE world champion in his promotional debut last October, defeating Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision.

Shooting to seize his world title is Danial Williams, who is coming off a failed attempt at the flyweight kickboxing gold back in March.

‘Mini T’ said he will continue to bank on his aggressive style of fighting to put pressure on the reigning champion and come out the winner in the marquee showdown.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.