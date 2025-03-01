Jonathan Di Bella shares the origin of his walkout song choices - “It just helped me relax and be in my zone”

Jonathan Di Bella explained his decision-making for his walkout song.

Ad

Since October 2022, Di Bella has made the walk for a ONE Championship kickboxing bout four times, winning three.

During an interview with 'Story of the Fight,' the former 2x strawweight kickboxing world champion was asked about his walkout songs for his ONE appearances.

The 28-year-old responded by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When I debuted, I put Luciano Pavarotti's opera music, which is Sole Mio. It just helped me relax and be in my zone. Because I used to listen to it while I train as well. I listen to opera music sometimes while I train, just hitting the bag and stuff, just to relax me a bit and keep me focused."

Ad

Trending

Di Bella continued by saying:

"So yeah, I put that in my first fight, and then after I went with the Godfather theme song, and yeah, I stuck with it. It was cool. I felt like that was my right my right choice, for sure."

In April 2024, Jonathan Di Bella pulled out of his strawweight kickboxing world title defense against Prajanchai due to a weight-cutting injury.

Ad

The Canadian-Italian was stripped of his world title as a result.

Two months later, Di Bella had an opportunity to regain his strap when he fought Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Prajanchai denied him of the special moment by emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview with 'Story of the Fight' below:

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella has opportunity to regain gold against legendary Sam-A at ONE 172

Following his loss against Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella returned to the win column with a unanimous decision win against Rui Botelho.

The entertaining performance has led to an interim strawweight kickboxing world title fight between Di Bella and the legendary Sam-A, scheduled for March 23 at ONE 172.

Ad

At 41 years old, Sam-A enters the matchup with momentum after defeating Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision in November 2024.

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The upcoming spectacle is headlined by a highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing bout between hometown hero Takeru Segawa and Thai superstar Rodtang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.