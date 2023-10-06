Jonathan Di Bella wants to test Danial Williams’ weapons: “I’m ready for all of them”

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is expecting Danial Williams to bring every weapon he has at his disposal when they collide this week in a title fight.

The Italian-Canadian fighter will defend his championship belt against ‘Mini T’ at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

It will be Jonathan Di Bella’s first defense of the world title he won in October last year in his promotional debut.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 27-year-old strawweight kickboxing king said he is ready for whatever Danial Williams will throw at him come fight night. He said:

“I see a lot of things. I believe he has a great straight right hand. He has a lot of good calf kicks, good low kicks, so I'm ready for all of these things. His aggressiveness, his toughness. He has a lot of things. So yeah, I'm ready for all of them.”

Jonathan Di Bella defeated Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision to win the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Throughout the five-round contest, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout showed precision and patience. He scored a knockdown (head kick) late in the final round, which considerably helped his cause in the end for the championship-clinching victory.

Out to make it a short reign for him is Danial Williams, who is making another run at a kickboxing world title after his failed bid to get the flyweight gold from champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 back in March.

He said he is confident of having a solid performance than the last one as he is fighting in his natural weight class and has had more time to prepare.

ONE Fight Night 15 is slated to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.