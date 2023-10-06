“It’s gonna be a barnburner” - Jonathan Di Bella promises total brawl against Danial Williams

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella expects blood to be shed when he steps back into the ring for a showdown with ONE veteran Danial Williams.

ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a stacked night of fights featuring not one, but two epic ONE world title fights. In the co-main event of the evening, strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend his world title for the first time against one of the promotion’s most versatile and dangerous strikers, Danial Williams.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his long-awaited return to action on Friday night, Jonathan Di Bella was unable to offer a prediction for the impending title tilt but promised fight fans an all-out war when the two strikers step inside the ring.

“I don’t know about a prediction, but I just always predict a war,” Di Bella said. “Especially with Danial. I believe it will be a war. That's what I predict. The fans should be excited for nonstop action. It's gonna be a barnburner. It's gonna be a great, great fight, like non-stop. Not only technique. I think it's gonna be a bloody, bloody war.”

The undefeated Di Bella goes into his contest with ‘Mini T’ riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak, including an impressive five-round performance against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to capture the strawweight kickboxing crown late last year.

Danial Williams will step into the Mecca of Muay Thai looking to bounce back from a loss to Superlek in March. But after sharing the Circle with ‘The Kicking Machine’ and ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang, Williams will certainly be ready for anything Jonathan Di Bella brings to the ring.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.