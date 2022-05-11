"The ONE stars pack a punch!" - Anatoly Malykhin and Jonathan Haggerty test the punch machine

Jonathan Haggerty and other ONE Championship athletes are testing their punching power. In a video published on ONE's Instagram account, you can watch Alexandre "Bebezao" Machado, Tayfun Ozcan, Anatoly Malykhin and Haggerty hit the punching machine.

"The ONE stars pack a punch!"

Alexandre "Bebezao" Machado hit the bag right off the machine. The Brazilian heavyweight athlete has fought some of the best fighters in ONE Championship, including Anatoly Malykhin, Aung La N Sang, and others. He currently does not have a fight scheduled.

"My punch was the most powerful, champion I broke the machine woohoo."

Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan can also be seen hitting the bag. He last fought in the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix and recently called for a rematch against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Anatoly Malykhin, the interim heavyweight champion, also had a go on the machine. He earned the title when he knocked out Kirill Grishenko earlier this year. The undefeated Russian champion will be looking to unify the heavyweight championship against Arjan Bhullar later this year.

"My punch, power!"

Former ONE titleholder Jonathan Haggerty tried his hand as well. He will be competing at ONE 157 on May 20. This is the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix, in which he will meet Walter Goncalves of Brazil.

Jonathan Haggerty's army of supporters

Haggerty has quite a few big name supporters rooting for him going into his next fight.

On Instagram, 'The General' published a video featuring former UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, UFC bantamweight titleholder 'Funk Master' Aljamain Sterling, former UFC champion and all-time great Jose Aldo, and former UFC and WEC champion Anthony Pettis.

The English Muay Thai athlete has found some incredible support from some big names in the combat sports world. He will look to prove himself in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix on May 20 at ONE 157.

