Jonathan Haggerty believes he’d have it easy against left-sided Fabricio Andrade: “I work well against southpaws”

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is a well-rounded fighter who can switch stances with ease mid-fight.

‘Wonder Boy’, though, does the most damage from the southpaw position, which Jonathan Haggerty is well aware of.

This Friday, two of the purest 145-pound strikers in the world will duke it out for the vacant ONE kickboxing world title in the closing act of ONE Fight Night 16 at Lumpinee Stadium.

Jonathan Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, said he won’t have a problem with the Brazilian’s signature left punch.

‘The General’ shared during an interview with FirstSportz MMA:

“I beat one of the best southpaws in the world in my opinion, and that's Sam-A. I like to fight against southpaws, I work well against southpaws. One of my main training partners out in Thailand with me now Liam Nolan is a southpaw and I've been working a lot with him.”

Watch the full interview below:

At ONE: For Honor back in 2019, Haggerty unseated the iconic Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a back-and-forth five-round battle. The British sensation used pristine movement, elite counterstriking, and incredible distance management to outclass the Thai legend.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade poses different problems than Sam-A despite their identical stances. For one, the Brazilian headhunter is more aggressive and loves to mix his punches and kicks with sneaky knees to the body.

The methodical Haggerty, though, loves to keep things technical but won’t hesitate to pull the trigger when the opportunity presents itself.

Don’t miss this epic striking war this coming Friday, November 3, at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The full event is free for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.