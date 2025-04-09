Jonathan Haggerty believes younger brother Freddie is ready to face Thai legend: "He looks great"

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has proposed an intriguing match-up for his younger brother, Freddie, who competes in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

The older Haggerty believes that Freddie should take on the former multiple-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao next. During his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, he proclaimed:

"Freddie versus Sam-A. Sam-A looks like he has still got it. He looks great, man. Sam-A, that's one of them for me."

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's interview here:

This matchmaking suggestion of 'The General' makes sense because both athletes are coming off losses from their respective matches.

Freddie was defeated by Jordan Estupinan last January 2025 at ONE 170 via unanimous decision, while Sam-A was also coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Di Bella during their ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title match last month at ONE 172 in Japan.

Jonathan Haggerty also has a history against the Thai icon when they fought for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in May 2019 at ONE Honor, and Haggerty got the unanimous decision nod from the judges to dethrone Sam-A.

Jonathan Haggerty eyes a catchweight battle against bitter rival Nico Carrillo

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground-affiliated athlete also addressed his potential showdown against Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo, with whom he has been going back and forth with smack talk lately.

According to the 28-year-old world champion, a match with 'King of the North' will be possible through a catchweight since Carrillo will not be able to make a cut down to the bantamweight division, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"Yeah, definitely. Obviously, he's not going to be able to make bantamweight, maybe a catchweight. So we have to wait and see for that one."

