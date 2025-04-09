  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Haggerty believes younger brother Freddie is ready to face Thai legend: "He looks great"

Jonathan Haggerty believes younger brother Freddie is ready to face Thai legend: "He looks great"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Apr 09, 2025 08:04 GMT
Jonathan Haggery and Freddie Haggerty
Jonathan Haggery and Freddie Haggerty

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has proposed an intriguing match-up for his younger brother, Freddie, who competes in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

The older Haggerty believes that Freddie should take on the former multiple-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao next. During his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, he proclaimed:

"Freddie versus Sam-A. Sam-A looks like he has still got it. He looks great, man. Sam-A, that's one of them for me."

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This matchmaking suggestion of 'The General' makes sense because both athletes are coming off losses from their respective matches.

Freddie was defeated by Jordan Estupinan last January 2025 at ONE 170 via unanimous decision, while Sam-A was also coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Di Bella during their ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title match last month at ONE 172 in Japan.

Jonathan Haggerty also has a history against the Thai icon when they fought for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in May 2019 at ONE Honor, and Haggerty got the unanimous decision nod from the judges to dethrone Sam-A.

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty eyes a catchweight battle against bitter rival Nico Carrillo

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground-affiliated athlete also addressed his potential showdown against Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo, with whom he has been going back and forth with smack talk lately.

According to the 28-year-old world champion, a match with 'King of the North' will be possible through a catchweight since Carrillo will not be able to make a cut down to the bantamweight division, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"Yeah, definitely. Obviously, he's not going to be able to make bantamweight, maybe a catchweight. So we have to wait and see for that one."
About the author
Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly Pimentel

Twitter icon

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.

Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.

Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.

Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी