"Always by your side mate" - British superstar Jonathan Haggerty stands by Lyndon Knowles following loss to Roman Kryklia

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty showed love to longtime trainer and now ONE Championship fighter Lyndon Knowles after he fell to two-sport king Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

Knowles challenged Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in his promotional debut. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the Ukrainian's power late in the first round.

Taking to his Instagram account, Knowles assured fans that he remains in high spirits and had not suffered any injury following his defeat to Kryklia, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship.

In the comments section, Haggerty made sure his coach knew that he had his back, writing:

"Always by your side mate ❤️"

With 'The General' showing how strong his bond is with the 38-year-old veteran, it is not hard to believe that Knowles could reinvent himself with Haggerty's help and make a second run at Kryklia's 265-pound Muay Thai crown.

Jonathan Haggerty is looking forward to trilogy bout with Rodtang

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently revealed that the promotion is planning a trilogy fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon following the latter's sensational knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 last March 23.

Speaking recently with SCMP MMA, the Knowlesy Academy star pupil shared he would rather fight 'The Iron Man' under Muay Thai rules:

"I would prefer to fight him in Muay Thai just so I can throw some elbows. I mean, he's a Muay Thai fighter, I'm a Muay Thai fighter, so Muay Thai would be better for me. But we'll see."

