Jonathan Haggerty eager to ‘inter-train’ with Tye Ruotolo as they both venture into MMA: “We’re aiming for the stars”

Sharing a mission to also make a splash in mixed martial arts, British striker Jonathan Haggerty said he is looking forward to inter-train with fellow ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo in the multifaceted sport.

Fresh from his successful conquest of the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, Haggerty, who is also the division’s Muay Thai king, shared his plans moving forward. Among them is competing in MMA as well.

In going about it, ‘The General’ said he has reached out to Ruotolo for a possible inter-training setup, telling the post-fight press conference:

“Yeah a hundred percent. I’ve got a video on my phone where I shook his hand and it’s a great inter-training with him when I make my MMA debut so that’s already locked in. We’re already aiming for the stars, so be careful, MMA division. Be careful Andrade, I’m coming for your belt.”

Check out what Jonathan Haggerty had to say in the video below:

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty took on and knocked out the promotion’s bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, whose belt he is now eyeing to get next.

The 26-year-old Knowles Academy standout set the victory up by connecting on a head kick midway into the second round. From there, he moved in for the finish, unleashing a barrage of strikes until he dropped ‘Wonder Boy’ at the 1:57 mark of the round before the contest was waved off.

The win thrust Jonathan Haggerty to rarefied air as a two-sport ONE world champion.

Also victorious at ONE Fight Night 16 was Tye Ruotolo, who claimed the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title with a unanimous decision win over Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Both Haggerty and Ruotolo, however, have yet to set a definite timeline for their MMA transition.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.