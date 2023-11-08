“I don’t see anybody with the skill that I have” – Jonathan Haggerty proclaims himself as the undisputed best striker in the world

Now holding both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, British fighter Jonathan Haggerty believes he makes a strong case as the undisputed best striker in the world.

He made the bold pronouncement during the post-fight press conference after successfully claiming the vacant kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. Jonathan Haggerty defeated bantamweight mixed martial arts king Fabricio Andrade in their all-champion superfight by way of second-round knockout.

When asked about his standing as a striker, ‘The General’ said:

“I would say so, I would say so, I don’t see anybody with the skill that I have. And I’m up there with the best in the world right now, and undisputed sounds great.”

Check out what he had to say below:

In securing his latest title conquest, Jonathan Haggerty dominated ‘Wonder Boy’ right from the get-go.

A head kick midway into the second round tipped the balance fully to him as he went for the finish after, unleashing a barrage of strikes that eventually dropped Andrade at the 1:57 mark of the frame and ruled unable to continue after.

The impressive title win was in follow-up to the devastating first-round KO he dealt Thai legend Nong-O Hama in April to seize the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

It also earned Haggerty a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and thrust him into rarefied air by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

He said he is interested in adding another world title from a different sport, eyeing the bantamweight MMA world title that Andrade holds.

Jonathan Haggerty has actually won three ONE world titles already, having once held the flyweight Muay Thai gold before losing it in 2019 to current champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.