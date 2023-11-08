Jonathan Haggerty taken aback by his potent hands in 10-ounce boxing gloves: “The power just shone through”

Like most combat sports fans, Jonathan Haggerty was stunned at how he capped off his bantamweight kickboxing world title war versus Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3.

With the Brit striker accustomed to Muay Thai rules in four-ounce gloves, the switch of disciplines meant he had to find a way to deliver the same amount of power in ten-ounce boxing gloves – typically used for all kickboxing bouts under the ONE Championship banner.

That concern, however, seemed to be a thing long forgotten as soon as he started swiping ‘Wonder Boy’ with massive combinations at the start of their clash inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

From there, it didn’t take him long to get the job done against Andrade, who looked like he was lost in the woods throughout the hotly-anticipated showdown.

Giving his insight on the heavier gloves, Jonathan Haggerty admitted that he was taken aback by how his power hurt Andrade from the get-go.

He said at the post-fight press conference:

“It felt great. I felt that it was gonna be a little bit harder to put your opponents away, but the power just shone through. So here we go.”

Watch the full interview here:

With the world title victory over the bantamweight MMA king, Jonathan Haggerty joins the elite company on the promotion’s roster as a two-sport world champion.

The Londoner doesn’t plan on stopping there, though. In the same session with the press, the 26-year-old shared his desire to run it back with ‘Wonder Boy’ for the bantamweight MMA world title next.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.