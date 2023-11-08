Jonathan Haggerty thanks ONE for massive $100,000 performance bonus bounty: “You’re changing lives”

Jonathan Haggerty left Lumpinee Stadium with two massive gold belts in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend.

The now ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion also filled his pockets with a mammoth $100,000 performance bonus from Chatri Sityodtong after adding Fabricio Andrade to his long list of knockout victims.

On a night filled with full-throttle action from start to finish, ‘The General’ saved the best for last by humbling Andrade and taking away his consciousness in under two rounds.

While Cristina Morales, Ben Tynan, and Tye Ruotolo all took home an extra $50,0000 for their sensational performances, Haggerty deservingly cashed in double the bounty.

This makes it back-to-back huge bonuses for the 26-year-old since he also collected a 100K bonus for his shocking knockout of Nong-O Hama.

Shortly after Mitch Chilson announced the Brit’s huge incentive, a delighted Haggerty showed his gratitude to the ONE Chairman and CEO and the entire organization:

“I just want to say a massive thank you to the team at ONE Championship. A massive thank you to Chatri. You’re changing lives."

He added:

“I’m doing what I love and it’s great. So thank you to the whole team at ONE. Thank you to my sponsors, to my family, my supporters who came out, I appreciate you guys. And Mitch, I love you too, brother!”

Jonathan Haggerty is a part of ONE’s prestigious group of double bonus winners. The list includes his fellow Brit Liam Harrison, two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin, and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.