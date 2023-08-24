Jonathan Haggerty fires back at Liam Harrison: “I will be the one punching his face in”

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty has not forgotten about Liam Harrison’s harsh criticism.

Despite both hailing from England, there’s no love lost between these two outspoken compatriots, who have hurled insults at one another for quite some time now.

Haggerty reignited the rivalry anew, as he called out ‘The Hitman’ in his most recent interview with the Singapore-based organization.

‘The General’ made it clear that he has no qualms about putting Harrison in his place, and bashing his face in when they do meet in the circle:

“But the realness of it is that when we get in there, I will be the one punching his face in. So, that’s all that matters.”

In the same interview, Haggerty revealed that this beef started when Harrison called him “a little kid” in a podcast and threatened to “punch my face in.”

Talks of a Brit-on-Brit civil war further intensified when the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion moved up a weight class and joined the stacked 145-pound Muay Thai division.

The stakes, of course, are much higher now since Haggerty dethroned the mighty Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last April to become the new king of the bantamweights.

As much as we would love to see these two knockout artists go at it, we must first exercise patience.

Liam Harrison is currently recovering from knee surgery but is expected to make his return before the year ends. Haggerty, on the other hand, has a chance to hoist two massive golden belts on his shoulders when he dukes it out with Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

That epic clash will take place at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video on October 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will air live in US primetime free for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.