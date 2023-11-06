Jonathan Haggerty gets the last laugh after Alaverdi Ramazanov brazenly crashes post-fight interview: “Somebody get him out”

Alaverdi Ramazanov wanted to spoil two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty’s crowning moment at ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend. The quick-witted Brit, however, refused to engage in the Russian’s brazen antics and put him in his place with one epic comeback.

Haggerty accomplished what he set out to do last Friday, knocking out fellow ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade in highlight-reel-worthy fashion.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin is now also the proud owner of the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. As he was enjoying the spoils of his victory in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, an unwelcomed guest snuck into the ring and rudely interrupted the double champ.

Ramazanov, the former bantamweight kickboxing titleholder, got a hold of the microphone and accused Haggerty of ducking him.

“You see? [He’s] scared [of] me, scared, scared. Don’t run, don’t run. Just tell me, why are you scared of me?,” ‘The Babyface Killer’ said.

Not one to tolerate the disrespect, Haggerty fired back with some venom of his own and certainly got the last laugh.

‘The General’ responded:

“This guy is just trying to get a fight. We’ve seen him on Instagram calling out Liam Harrison, we’ve seen him call out everyone under the sun. I don’t know how he got in this ring, but somebody get him out.”

Even Mitch Chilson classily handled the exchange and urged Ramazanov to leave the ring and let the champ have his moment:

“Alaverdi, your time will come. Earn a title shot. But right now, this moment belongs to “The General”, ladies and gentlemen, show your love to your two-sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty!”

Here’s the intense exchange from the wild OFN16 in-ring interview:

Meanwhile, Alaverdi Ramazanov paid dearly for his actions shortly after the event.

Per the South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong issued a six-month ban to both Alaverdi and Venum Training Camp co-owner Mehdi Zatout for supposedly bypassing security and entering the ring.

