"Beast mode activated" - Jonathan Haggerty goes berserk on the bag in preparation for fight with Amir Naseri

British Muay Thai striker Jonathan Haggerty is looking sharp heading into his August 26 fight against Amir Naseri. 'The General' recently posted a video on Instagram of him striking the heavy bag with a furious combination of strikes.

The 25-year-old Haggerty captioned the post:

"Beast mode activated."

The video impressed ONE Championship fans including former footballer Ashley Cain, who commented and said:

"Explosive as F*ck bro 🧨"

Athlete Fabrizio Barreto Celi added:

"Champ is great to see you doing your business, welcome back 🔥🙌"

Fighter Rodolfo Junho also commented:

"Lets go champ! and claim what its yours! big fan here🔥🔥looking great.👏"

Haggerty's next fight in the ONE circle will be against the Iranian-Malaysian Naseri on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US Primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Jonathan Haggerty and his upbringing

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty grew up supported by a family of combat athletes. His father, Jonathan Haggerty Sr., knew it would be best for the young man to focus on martial arts.

Speaking to ONE, Haggerty's father explained:

“I had Jonathan doing it from when he was [very young]. It was just to keep him busy, keep him occupied, and keep him on the right path... Straight away as soon as he started training I could see that he was a natural, and a few other people would say, ‘You’ve got to keep him here,’ and I just knew it."

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Haggerty says that he is very grateful for what his father did. The 25-year-old said:

"I think also when he was growing up, he wished he had a father that could get him into something like that, so that played a part as well. He wanted to do it when he was younger, but he didn’t have the opportunity, so he’s handed it down to me... It was tough, but that’s where my dad stepped in, and obviously, with his guidance, I went down the right path, which I’m very thankful for today."

Haggerty has been looking to get back in the ONE circle for some time. Earlier this year, he was pulled out of his original fight due to injury and was unable to compete in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Haggerty's fight against Naseri will be for an alternate position in this tournament. The British striker is looking sharp and sounding determined to make a statement at ONE on Prime Video 1.

