Jonathan Haggerty on going for another world title: “I’m just excited to get in there and do it all over again”

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t running out of steam as he gears up for a return to the biggest stage of martial arts this Friday, November 3.

With a shot at the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title and a chance to upgrade his status to a two-sport ONE world champion, ‘The General’ is looking towards his main event showdown versus Fabricio Andrade with plenty of excitement.

The London striker claimed the bantamweight Muay Thai strap with an awe-inspiring knockout of Nong-O inside the opening frame in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

He hopes to do the same to ‘Wonder Boy’ at ONE Fight Night 16, to have two 26-pound golden straps on his shoulders once he settles his fight inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“It’s been great, it’s been crazy, it’s been hectic. But I’ve loved every moment of it. I’m very thankful. I’m just excited to get in there and do it all over again. Just to get that same winning feeling again, new belt feeling. I’m excited to just do it all again.”

Andrade might not hold the same experience or name as the past two icons ‘The General’ defeated to claim the coveted ONE gold, Nong-O and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, but the Brazilian is known to stir up trouble on the global stage.

‘Wonder Boy’ has racked up impressive wins competing under the ONE banner. He achieved his fifth highlight-reel victory inside the Circle with an end-of-round TKO of John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in February to earn the bantamweight MMA gold.

The Tiger Muay Thai-based fighter will bring similar fire into this clash versus Jonathan Haggerty. However, the latter remains prepared to crush the Brazilian’s return to kickboxing before he goes on to join an elite list of fighters who have tasted success across two disciplines in ONE.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 16 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.