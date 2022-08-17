“Anything could happen” - Jonathan Haggerty ready to step in as tournament alternate in Grand Prix

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty said he’s ready to step in as a tournament alternate for the Grand Prix should the need arise.

Back in May, Haggerty was forced to withdraw from ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament with Walter Goncalves due to medical concerns.

As fortunes would have it, ‘The General’ makes a swift return to the grand stage in an alternate bout against Amir Naseri on one of the hottest tickets of the year at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

The British native is excited by the prospect of fighting in the final, even if it means hoping for one of the tournament's competitors to slip on a banana peel, so to speak, in order to make that happen.

Lightheartedly, he told SCMP MMA:

“Just being in a [Grand Prix] alternate bout, I’m very grateful to ONE Championship for thinking about me, and giving me the chance to maybe being in the tournament again. Who knows? Anything could happen."

He added:

I don’t wish anything bad on the tournament [participants], you know, but hopefully something happens and someone has to pull out and I’ll step in. It’s a dog eat dog world - each to their own. We will see, won’t we?”

Jonathan Haggerty made history as the first non-Thai world champion at ONE Super Series when he beat one of the finest Muay Thai fighters on the planet, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, in 2019.

The young Brit showed a potential well beyond his years but subsequently met his match against ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon 3 years following his victory against Sam-A.

He surrendered the belt to Rodtang via decision, and since then Haggerty has never been able to live it down. What he desires more than anything is to become a Muay Thai world champion again, and if destiny were to knock on his door, he might be able to get the title shot he’s been yearning for.

Jonathan Haggerty open to fantasy fight with Takeru Segawa under kickboxing rules

Not too far from Jonathan Haggerty’s mind is the opportunity to fight under the kickboxing ruleset with one of the greatest kickboxing world champions of this generation, Takeru Segawa.

He spoke with Calf Kick Sports about the potential of this epic showdown by saying:

“I think that’s the fantasy fight you know, everyone wants to see the best kickboxer, the best muay thai fighter. I think our styles will come well together you know, we both put the following and I’d love to elbow him.”

In regards to fighting under kickboxing ruleset with the former K1 world champion, he added:

“Yeah, for sure. I can adapt, you know, I’m a full fighter and it’s something that I’m looking forward to doing as well.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik