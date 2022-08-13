Does Savvas Michael really have what it takes to beat Rodtang?

Savvas Michael put on a nearly flawless performance when he defeated Amir Naseri earlier this year. The Cyprus-born athlete will now put his skills to the test and try to stop ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two striking specialists are scheduled to meet in the semi-finals of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Will Michael's striking skills be enough to defeat Rodtang? 'The Iron Man' has legendary toughness, plus brilliant combination punching technique. Although the 25-year-old is incredibly skilled, he is not unbeatable. The Thai-born fighter has sustained losses in his career.

Michael's strengths are that he is a precise striker from a distance who can shut down his opponents when they try to strike from close range. He effectively picks his shots from range.

Savvas Michael vs. Rodtang: A battle of distance

Muay Thai is not just a battle of kicks and punches. With expert, high-level fighters, there are many more moving parts and variables at play. Michael vs. Rodtang could very likely end up being a battle of distance. 'The Iron Man' will look to strike at close range while Michael will look to keep his distance.

The key for both men will be footwork. In the ONE circle, it is challenging for fighters to corner their opponents. However, with Rodtang's effective footwork, he has developed a system to corner his opponents so he can unload his combinations.

'The Babe Face Killer' must have quicker footwork to ensure he can stay in the circle's center and not get backed against the cage. If the fight gets close, he will need to shut down the work from the Thai striker. It is certainly a tall order.

The Cyprus-born fighter will also need to initiate and pick his exchanges rather than getting pulled into a firefight against 'The Iron Man.' This is easier said than done, of course. Above all, Michael will need to maintain his composure.

But 23-year-old Savvas Michael sounds highly motivated coming into this fight. He is training full-time with Rodtang constantly on his mind. Speaking with ONE, he discussed how incredibly motivated he is and what flaws he is getting ready to exploit::

“When he gets angry he lets his emotions get in the way. Every fighter is vulnerable to that same problem. That’s why I always tell you that whoever makes the first mistake loses. As for Rodtang, he loses his temper more than a lot of us. I see that when Rodtang gets angry, that’s when he does a lot of mistakes. He has some mental lapses when he tries to keep his composure and feels that he has to regain his A-game.”

Savvas Michael will test his skills against Rodtang when they meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

