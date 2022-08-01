Savvas Michael showcases speed and power ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1 - Can he really beat Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Savvas Michael has a tough task ahead of him when he steps into the circle on U.S. primetime on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1. On that night, the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime, where Michael will face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship.

Ahead of his showdown with ‘The Iron Man’, ONE Championship gave us a glimpse at Michael’s training for the Muay Thai clash on the promotion’s Instagram page. They posted:

“Savvas Michael goes ALL IN 💥 Will the Cypriot star eliminate Rodtang Jitmuangnon from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1? 🔥 @michaelsavvas”

Savvas Michael earned his spot in the second round of the tournament with a fantastic performance against Amir Naseri at ONE 157 in May. On that same night, Rodtang punched his own ticket to the semi-final round with a masterful performance against ONE newcomer Jacob Smith. The two will square off for the right to be in the tournament finals, which is expected to take place by the end of the year.

Savvas Michael should look to surprise Rodtang with a fast start and avoid making mistakes

When Savvas Michael steps into the circle on August 26, he’ll attempt to do what no man has done in ONE Championship, i.e., defeat Rodtang in a Muay Thai contest. With over 260 career wins in the sport, ‘The Iron Man’ is a perfect 10-0 under the ONE banner.

Knowing the challenges that he faces against an elite striker like Rodtang, Michael may have to get out of his comfort zone in order to shock the world at ONE on Prime Video 1. ‘The Baby Face Killer’ is typically a more methodical fighter than Rodtang, taking things slow to control the pace and counterstrike. That approach would likely be unsuccessful against the typical high-octane style of ‘The Iron Man’. But in his last appearance, Rodtang took a much more measured approach against Jacob Smith.

Instead of charging after his opponent, Rodtang put on a striking clinic, taking his time against the ONE debutant rather than rushing right out of the gate. This is likely due to the tournament style format. Expecting Rodtang to take the same approach in the semi-final, Michael could benefit from being the fast starter, putting pressure on the Muay Thai icon and forcing him to move backwards, throwing off his ability to strike with 100% power.

It’s a risk, but it may be one worth taking against such a dominant opponent, something Rodtang is unlikely to expect. While speaking to ONE Championship, Michael discussed the importance of being prepared for Rodtang and the need to avoid making mistakes.

“Rodtang is a champion because he rarely makes mistakes. I think it’s going to just be one of those fights where you have to be 100% prepared and avoid making the first mistake.”

