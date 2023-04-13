Jonathan Haggerty looks ripped ahead of world title challenge against Nong-O

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Jonathan Haggerty is looking shredded ahead of his upcoming world title bout against the great Nong-O Hama.

The English striker is hoping to pull off a massive upset at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. Nong-O has scored knockouts in each of his last five world title defenses.

Meanwhile, 'The General' has rattled off three consecutive decision victories over Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy, and Vladimir Kuzmin.

Jonathan Haggerty excited to face a legend like Nong-O, ready to pull off the upset

The 26-year-old contender knows how daunting of a task it is to beat the current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, but he's excited to pull off the upset.

Haggerty told The MMA Superfan:

“Yeah, I’m excited to compete against Nong-O you know. He’s a legend, he’s an idol. I’ve been growing up watching him and to finally get in the ring with him is great. I’m excited.”

Haggerty added:

“Preparation has been hard, you know, we know we got a tough task ahead of us. We’ve left no stone unturned, strength-wise, fitness-wise. We’re ready, we’re [two] weeks away and we’re excited to put on a show and put on an upset.”

'The General' attained the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in just his second bout inside the circle, beating the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via unanimous decision. However, Rodtang Jitmuangnon bested him twice to acquire the belt.

Meanwhile, Nong-O is a perfect 10-0 under ONE Championship. He'll be looking for his eighth bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense in his upcoming match.

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21 to watch Jonathan Haggerty attempt to dethrone the great Nong-O in a bantamweight Muay Thai world title bout. It'll go down live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in US primetime.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Check out Haggerty's full conversation with The MMA Superfan below:

