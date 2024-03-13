Jonathan Haggerty has found a home at bantamweight and now proudly lords over the division’s Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

Given ‘The General’s' ascension to the top of the striking totem pole, many wonder if he’s interested in avenging his two previous losses to reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Iron Man,’ for one, has expressed interest in moving up to 145 pounds to make this trilogy into a reality.

As far as Haggerty’s trusted head coach Christian Knowles is concerned, they would love to fight the Thai destroyer again, regardless of weight class.

Knowles shared during an interview on Wesley Gunman Graham’s YouTube channel:

“I’d really like for that fight to be at bantamweight. I mean I'm confident [about Jonathan dropping down]. Me and Jon had the conversation not too long ago. If Jon wanted, he could go to flyweight again and he could do it, like it’d be hard, but he could do it now. So there’s always that option.”

Watch the full interview:

Jonathan Haggerty had a remarkable stint at flyweight and also struck gold in that division. However, Rodtang served as his kryptonite on two separate occasions.

The Orpington, England native found a second wind at bantamweight and has looked like a completely different monster since.

Then again, Haggerty has been targeting a third belt and has often teased a transition to MMA. Should he chase two-division Muay Thai supremacy instead and return to flyweight?

Rodtang itching for a third dance with Jonathan Haggerty

A lot of people have been wanting the Jonathan Haggerty fight as of late, including his former tormentor Rodtang.

After ‘The General’s' stunning bantamweight Muay Thai title defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last month, ‘The Iron Man’ once again stirred the pot with this cheeky Instagram call out. He wrote:

“Congratulations on your last fight. You fought very well. Now come fight me again so we can see who the real G is”