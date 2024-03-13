Christian Knowles says prized student Jonathan Haggerty has always been ‘special’: “I’ve done my best to help him progress”

Legendary trainer Christian Knowles of Knowlesy Academy, a family-run gym in Edgware, England, says he always knew that reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty was something special the moment he walked through those gym doors.

Speaking as a guest on the Wesley Gunman Graham YouTube podcast, Knowles talked extensively about Haggerty and gave some pretty high praise for his 27-year-old charge.

Knowles said:

“That was it straight away. [Jonathan Heggerty] was special back then and then we just bonded. I’ve done my best to help him progress and get better.”

Under Knowles’ guidance, Haggerty has emerged to become one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship and pound-for-pound one of the best strikers in the world, bar none.

‘The General’ has won eight of his 10 fights so far in ONE Championship, losing only to arch nemesis, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon. Along the way, he has defeated a handful of very big names, such as the legendary Nong-O Hama, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, and most recently, no. 3 ranked contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

Demetrious Johnson picks who Jonathan Haggerty should fight next

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty? ONE flyweight MMA world champion and legend Demetrious Johnson may have the answer.

In a video uploaded to his “Mighty” YouTube channel, Johnson analyzed Haggerty’s recent knockout victory over Felipe Lobo and then threw out the name he believes ‘The General’ should face next.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“He’s trying to make an angle to get a mixed martial arts belt against Fabricio Andrade, because that's who he knocked out in kickboxing. But I believe he should be fighting Hiroki Akimoto next, who was the former kickboxing champion I believe at bantamweight.”

