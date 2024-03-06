Demetrious Johnson weighs in on Jonathan Haggerty’s rightful world title challenger: “He should be fighting Hiroki Akimoto”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson was absolutely blown away by Jonathan Haggerty’s latest performance in the ONE Championship ring.

Haggerty, the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, put together an awe-inspiring performance at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo last month.

‘The General’ survived an early scare against Brazil’s Felipe Lobo to come back with a technical knockout victory in the third round, retaining his bantamweight Muay Thai gold.

In a YouTube video uploaded to his Mighty channel, Johnson broke down the fight and shared his thoughts on Haggerty’s performance. The American also shared his opinion on who Haggerty should fight next.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“He’s trying to make an angle to get a mixed martial arts belt against Fabricio Andrade, because that's who he knocked out in kickboxing. But I believe he should be fighting Hiroki Akimoto next, who was the former kickboxing champion I believe at bantamweight.”

Check out the full YouTube video here:

A showdown between Haggerty and former divisional king Hiroki Akimoto is definitely interesting. So, is Haggerty making his MMA debut against Fabricio Andrade? Which fight do you want to see?

What’s next for Demetrious Johnson?

There’s no word on Demetrious Johnson’s next opponent or a date for his return. But the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion says he’s interested in a new challenge the next time we see him, although it’s not what fans would expect.

Johnson wants to take on the mic and join the commentator’s booth.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was quoted as saying in an Instagram post:

“I would love to do an analyst job and commentate on the fights when I see what’s going on like Dominick Cruz says. I plan on doing that for ONE Championship when they come back to the States.”

Check out the post here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3WCGh1sgU8/

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Demetrious Johnson’s next fight.