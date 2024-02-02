Chatri Sityodtong says Demetrious Johnson cemented his GOAT status after epic win over Rodtang in mixed-rules bout

The GOAT conversation in mixed martial arts has raged on for years. Some fans say it's Anderson Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion and absolute legend. Others say it’s Georges St-Pierre, the French-Canadian UFC welterweight legend. To each his own.

But according to ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, there is no question it’s his fighter, reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, and many fans agree.

Johnson was the former long-time UFC flyweight champion. In 2018, he made the jump over to ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, and eventually won the belt in August of 2022.

Speaking to former fighter turned internet personality Brendan Schaub on the Thiccc Boy podcast, Sityodtong shared his thoughts on Johnson’s career, and why he thinks ‘Mighty Mouse’ is hands down the greatest of all time in MMA.

Sityodtong said:

“DJ is kind of in that zone where he's really cemented his status as the GOAT having won world titles in both the largest organizations, UFC and ONE Championship. Then to top it off, I mean, think about it, who in their right mind would do a super fight mixed-rules against Rodtang? I mean he went toe-to-toe with one of the greatest strikers on the planet. One of the greatest knockout artists.”

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship has something special for fans in two announced US shows this year

ONE Championship is making its highly anticipated return to the mainland United States with two massive events in Denver and Atlanta later this year. The lifelong martial artist says he will personally make sure these cards are epic and have the best fights on them.

Sityodtong told Brendan Schaub in the same interview:

“All the big stars will be coming out, and, you know. We actually haven't sat down yet with the matchmaking team and figured out what the cards are going to look like, but yeah, I mean there's no way we're going to come in with a small card.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest news and updates on ONE Championship’s upcoming US shows.