“We create magic” – Chatri Sityodtong on ONE’s successful return to Japan with action-packed ONE 165 spectacle

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was, like everyone watching ONE 165 unfold last weekend, absolutely mesmerized at what had transpired in the evening’s main event.

The showdown between reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand and former multi-division K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan more than lived up to the hype.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru was held at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th, and was broadcast live globally on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Superlek and Takeru went to war for five full rounds, as they pushed each other to the limit. In the end, it was the 28-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native who retained his crown with a unanimous decision win on the scorecards.

Addressing the media in the official ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru post-event interviews, Sityodtong expressed his satisfaction with the brutal kickboxing battle.

The Thai-Japanese ONE Championship head honcho said:

“At ONE Championship, to all the Japanese fans, and fans around the world, this is what we do. We create magic, our viewers create magic. The very best of the best World Championship fighters in every discipline. And what you saw was absolute magic of the highest level, if you will. We have the very best fighters on the planet in every discipline and you saw tonight incredible action in the highest level of martial arts. So I’m glad you Japanese fans got a treat and glad the whole world watched, 195 countries live, and this is what we do at ONE. We create magic. Our heroes create magic.”

Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang is up next for either Superlek or Takeru

‘The Iron Man’ was definitely in the building somewhere as Superlek and Takeru tried to maul each other into oblivion. Or he was watching intently from home. Either way, Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang – or any combination of the three elite flyweight strikers – is sure to be something fans can look forward to.

Sityodtong added:

“Yes, I’m pretty sure. Rodtang wants to fight Takeru. And a rematch between Superlek and Rodtang in Muay Thai is definitely happening as well. So, no matter the result, I think there’s a really interesting potential trilogy for Takeru and Superlek, Takeru and Rodtang, but also Rodtang and Superlek.”