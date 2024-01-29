ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 just beat two of the best 135-pound strikers on the planet.

After outclassing his fellow Thai warrior Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ‘Muay Thai Fight of the Century’ last year, ‘The Kicking Machine’ defended his belt against three-division K1 world champion Takeru Segawa.

Superlek entered enemy territory at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan last Sunday, as he traded heavy shots with ‘The Natural Born Crusher’.

While the entire Ariake Arena cheered for the hometown favorite, Superlek silenced the packed crowd by brutalizing the challenger’s leg across five rounds for the decisive unanimous decision win.

Draped with 26 pounds of gold on his shoulder, Superlek spoke to Mitch Chilson after the match and expressed his willingness to run it back with his last two adversaries.

“I’m ready, it depends on what Khun Chatri wants me to do. I’m still the champion, I’m ready to defend my title again against Takeru or go and have a rematch against Rodtang.”

Superlek, who improved his promotional record to 13-1, has gotten better and better with each appearance inside the ONE ring.

While the underrated megastar may not have as big of a fan base as Rodtang and Takeru, the results speak for themselves since he already beat both, dominantly, no less.

Superlek and Rodtang still have some unfinished business

While Takeru and Superlek may very well meet each other again down the line, the former will need to recuperate from his injuries first after that tense battle.

In the meantime, fans are still clamoring for the rematch between Superlek and Rodtang after their long-awaited showdown surpassed all expectations.

‘The Kicking Machine’ and ‘The Iron Man’ set their friendship aside at ONE Friday Fights 34 in three rounds of absolute Muay Thai mayhem.

In the end, Superlek came away victorious with a razor-close unanimous decision verdict. The entire martial arts community certainly wants to see part two of this rivalry.

Let’s hope the fighting gods answer our plea and give us five rounds of Superlek vs. Rodtang.

Rewatch Superlek vs. Rodtang, here: