“I defeated one of the top fighters” – Superlek over the moon after absolute barnburner vs Takeru at ONE 165

Superlek Kiatmoo9 opened his 2024 account with another performance that showcased why he’s right at the top of the martial arts sphere today.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing king replaced Rodtang Jitmuangnon to defend his world title against debuting superstar Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 this past Sunday, January 28.

And much like he has done in the past couple of years on the global stage of ONE Championship, ‘The Kicking Machine’s’ performance was nothing short of impressive.

Looking back at his win inside the Ariake Arena, Superlek had this to say to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. He said:

“I’m very happy that I successfully defended my title. I defeated one of the top fighters in the world, and I’m very happy for all the fans and everything, everyone that came today, and just very grateful to get the victory today.”

It was never an easy assignment, particularly with his dance partner, the only three-division K-1 world champion, prepared to showcase his mettle under the ONE banner for the first time.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ had his moments in the epic five-round duel, but Superlek’s work behind his jab and punishing leg kicks was enough to secure a decision from all three judges scoring at ringside.

Superlek is in the form of his life

Slightly over a year ago, Superlek kicked off his 2023 by claiming the vacant flyweight kickboxing strap versus Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6.

Now, 12 months since that epic win, he’s even added the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru to his hit list.

Put simply, the 28-year-old from Buriram is in the form of his life, and he doesn’t even seem fazed one bit at all despite whatever challenge or offer comes his way.

Whatever fight falls his way next, one can certainly expect ‘The Kicking Machine’ to put on a show for the fans and the watching world.

To top it all, the plot to his dominance seems pretty straightforward – fight, win, repeat.

