ONE Fight Night 6 results: Superlek vs. Daniel Puertas

Superlek Kiatmoo9 secured a tense unanimous decision win over Spain’s Daniel Puertas to claim the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video this Friday at Impact Arena.

The fight may have looked too close to call, but all three judges were in unison on who was the better fighter tonight.

Both fighters were teeing off at each other but the Thai superstar landed the harder shots that shattered the Puertas’ guard. The second round saw Superlek cut down Puertas with stinging leg kicks followed up with a firecracker of a showing in the third.

Superlek got up from his corner a man possessed and started pushing a tremendous pace down the backpedaling Puertas. ‘The Kicking Machine’ marched forward and battered Puertas against the cage with thunderous combinations.

After tagging Puertas with a tempest of punches, Superlek changed his elevation and blasted the Spanish striker with a well-timed knee. Superlek was utterly dominant in the third and he knew that Puertas was going to be on the back foot for the rest of the bout.

While Superlek landed the harder shots, he was still given a yellow card in the fifth round after excessive clinching. Aware of the point deduction he suffered, Superlek pushed the pace even harder and tagged Puertas with several roundhouse kicks.

Puertas, though, didn’t go out without a fight. Despite the punishment he received, the 30-year-old managed to sneak in a crisp right hook that landed squarely on Superlek’s jaw.

Nevertheless, it was Superlek who had the better offensive game and that alone was enough for him to claim his first piece of gold in ONE Championship.

Superlek ready for all challengers

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s journey to the top of his division was a long one.

The Thai phenom first got a chance at the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in February 2021, where he challenged Ilias Ennahachi at ONE: Fists of Fury.

While he came up short in that challenge, he rattled off four straight wins to claim the world title that Ennahachi vacated before ONE Fight Night 6.

Now with gold firmly draped on his shoulder, the Thai fighter practically declared an open challenge to all those who want to stake a claim to the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title:

“I am not protective of this belt, whoever wants to take this come and take this from me.”

Superlek told Mitch Chilson during his post-fight interview.

