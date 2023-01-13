Superlek’s dad will come watch him fight live for the very first time at ONE Fight Night 6

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will not only be fighting in front of his home fans but he will also be performing in front of his father for the first time. He will soon be battling for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

The Thai fighter is booked against Daniel Puertas for the flyweight kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight card at the Impact Arena will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription on January 13.

Details regarding the Thai fighter and his father became public during the ONE Fight Night 6 press conference. The 27-year-old fighter's father attended the presser and stated how proud he is of his son:

"I’m very happy I’m going to see my son fight. I’m very proud. This is the first time I’m going to see him fight."

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong then explained the situation:

"For the fans who don’t know, Superlek and his father have been estranged and his father has never seen Superlek fight and this is the first time that he’s made the effort to come and honor Superlek in his kickboxing fight. The father’s here. It’s a very emotional moment between father and son."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 seeking a knockout win

'The Kicking Machine' will be looking to make his father and home nation proud as he fights for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Daniel Puertas.

He believes he can outstrike his Spanish opponent. In an interview with ONE, the 27-year-old said:

“Puertas’ strength is his fearsome punches. I have to watch his movement closely and prepare for an impact. But at the same time, he will leave a gap after he punches. This is his weakness. He can’t defend himself well after he throws a big punch, and that’s my chance to counter.”

The Thai fighter plans on earning two knockout wins in a row:

"I won’t be careless. I will try my best to treat the fans with an exciting match. And I hope to get my second KO in ONE.”

