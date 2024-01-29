“He is the best in the world” – Chatri Sityodtong says Superlek’s win over Takeru proves he’s the pound-for-pound greatest

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong moved to hail Superlek Kiatmoo9 as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world right now following another impressive victory in his most recent fight at the weekend.

‘The Kicking Machine’ edged out Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa by unanimous decision in their highly competitive marquee showdown at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

The two world-class fighters went back-and-forth in their five-round title fight, which had fans at the Ariake Arena at the edge of their seats. When the battle smoke cleared, it was the Thai champion who was declared the winner.

Asked at the post-event press conference what is next for Superlek in ONE Championship after his impressive victory over Takeru, Sityodtong said the options are many for someone he considers as the best in the game right now.

The ONE executive said:

“I think there is a very interesting trilogy situation between Superlek and Rodtang, Superlek and Takeru, and Rodtang and Takeru. You know these are the three best of the best strikers on the planet. World championship. These are world champions. Any ruleset.

“You know Takeru told me he also wants to fight in Muay Thai as well, so there's a whole another series of fights you know. I haven't decided, but of course tonight Superlek showed he is the best in the world. I want to add that right now, Superlek is pound-for-pound the best kickboxer in the world.”

Superlek stepped in to take on Takeru after the latter’s original opponent at ONE 165, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, pulled out because of injury.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout, however, more than proved that he was not just a replacement opponent by taking out the highly accomplished Takeru in convincing fashion.

Superlek leads list of $50,000 performance bonus winners at ONE 165

For his convincing unanimous decision victory in his barnburner of a match at ONE 165 at the weekend, Superlek was rewarded with a $50,000 performance bonus. He was one of six warriors who netted the incentive.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was a standout against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa as he stamped his class as ONE champion with a solid stand.

Superlek was in his element right from the get-go, anchored on his torrid leg kicks that Takeru had to labor through for the entirety of the contest.

He encountered a tough stretch late in the third round from a flurry of body shots from Takeru. But apart from that, he was on top of things all the way.

Also winning a $50,000 bonus was ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, who successfully defended his championship belt for the second time over familiar foe Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision.

Veteran fighters Nieky Holzken and Shinya Aoki were also rewarded. The former made short work of Yoshihiro Akiyama in their catchweight special rules showdown by first-round TKO. Aoki, meanwhile, was also an opening-round winner (submission) over late replacement opponent John Lineker in an openweight MMA clash.

The two other $50,000 performance bonus winners were American featherweight MMA fighter Garry Tonon and Armenian kickboxer Marat Grigorian.