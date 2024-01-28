ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru - Early results from Tokyo

ONE Championship returned to Tokyo, Japan for a stacked night of fights with ONE 165.

Emanating from Ariake Arena, fight fans were treated to two epic world title fights, including a showdown between reigning and defending ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, putting his gold on the line against K-1 legend Takeru Segawa.

The event kicked off with four entertaining prelim bouts, the first of which featured top-five strawweight contenders Gustavo Balart taking on Japan’s Hiroba Minowa. After three closely contested rounds, Balart was awarded the victory via split decision. ‘El Gladiador’ extended his win streak to four in a row.

In the second fight of the evening, No. 2 ranked strawweight contender Bokang Masunyane squared off with undefeated standout Keito Yamakita. Following their 15-minute grapple-heavy scrap, Masunyane was announced as the winner via unanimous decision. He moves to 4-1 under the ONE Championship banner, his lone loss coming against reigning strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

Next was a heavyweight kickboxing showdown between Serbian knockout artist Rade Opacic and Iranian powerhouse Iraj Azizpour. Opacic put on another solid performance and walked away with his third straight victory, this one coming by way of a unanimous decision.

The final prelim of the evening delivered a high-stakes flyweight affair as No. 2 ranked Danny Kingad faced the division’s No. 4 ranked contender, Yuya Wakamatsu. The bout served as a rematch of their September 2018 clash, where Kingad came out on top via decision. This time around, Wakamatsu dominated the action and secured a unanimous decision victory over ‘The King.’

