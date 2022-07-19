Jonathan Haggerty’s laser-like striking and aggression could put away Amir Naseri at ONE 161

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will make his highly-anticipated return to the circle on August 26.

That night, the promotion will present ONE 161, its debut event on Amazon Prime Video. ‘The General’ will meet Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout.

ONE Championship celebrated Haggery’s impending return with a highlight reel on its YouTube channel, featuring some of the British striker’s biggest hits.

“Gear up for British Muay Thai superstar Jonathan Haggerty's return to action at ONE 161 by reliving his most exciting moments in ONE so far!”

Catch the full video below:

Jonathan Haggerty’s style can best be described as Muay Femur. For those unfamiliar with the term, Muay Femur is a purist form of Muay Thai combat, encompassing everything that makes the sport both beautiful and brutal.

Muay Femurs are known to have precision striking, spectacular defense and a high fight IQ, making them masters in the art of eight limbs. ‘The General’ is a prime example of a fighter who is thoughtful and patiently waits to make the most out of every opportunity, but is not unwilling to give the fans a show.

Haggerty’s ability to keep distance with kicks and then quickly close distance with a devastating elbow strike makes him dangerous from anywhere inside the circle.

Jonathan Haggerty gets another shot at the flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix

‘The General’ was originally scheduled to be part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix that began in May at ONE 157. Unfortunately, an undisclosed illness forced the British striker out of the event and therefore out of the tournament. Now, he has a chance to get right back in.

When Jonathan Haggerty returns at ONE 161, he will face Iranian-Malaysian standout Amir Naseri in a Grand Prix alternate bout. The winner will be the tournament’s official alternate should any other competitor be unable to compete moving forward.

This will give Haggerty the chance to re-enter the tournament he was slated to be a part of, while giving Naseri a chance to move on in the tournament despite a unanimous decision loss to Savvas Michael in the quarter-final round.

In his first-round bout, Naseri was the aggressor, but struggled to close the distance. Michael landed counter strikes and kicks from a distance in a fantastic performance.

You can expect Haggerty to implement a similar game plan, allowing Naseri to push the pace as ‘The General’ lights him up with push kicks and ‘hellbows'.

