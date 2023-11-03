Jonathan Haggerty says everyone has a plan until they ‘feel’ his power: “You can’t train for what I bring”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty says it's all fun and games for Fabricio Andrade until he gets a taste of his concussive power.

In less than 24 hours, a new two-sport ONE world champion will be crowned in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The victor of this epic champion vs. champion tilt will leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with the vacant ONE kickboxing world title along with all the bragging rights in the world.

Apart from their exceptional striking skills, both Haggerty and Andrade possess strong personalities and never shy away from expressing how they feel.

To say that the mental warfare and the war of words between these two enigmatic stars has been entertaining would be a massive understatement.

Before ruling the promotion’s bantamweight MMA division, Andrade initially paid his dues in the kickboxing circuit where he amassed a stellar 40-3 win-loss slate.

As such, ‘Wonder Boy’ is extremely confident heading into this showdown with the British star, whose arsenal will be limited under kickboxing rules.

The defiant Haggerty, though, says he has more tools at his disposal other than his elbows. The 26-year-old claimed that Andrade won’t be chirping as much once he feels the weight of his kicks and punches.

‘The General’ shared in a ONE Championship interview:

“Everyone can watch my fights, my clips, and feel like they’ve prepared enough. But they’re not prepared until they get in there and feel a shot from me. It’s like, you can’t train for what I bring.”

ONE fans are no stranger to Jonathan Haggerty’s technical brilliance during his days in the flyweight circuit. He kept that same cerebral approach upon moving up to 145 pounds, along with more strength and speed for fighting closer to his natural weight.

If all goes to plan for Haggerty, he’ll serve Andrade with the same world-ending blows he dished to Nong-O Hama and collect his second world title in the process.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America