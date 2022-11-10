Jonathan Haggerty said he doesn’t want to think ahead but he believes he can give Nong-O a run for his money if they meet inside the competitive circle.

‘The General’ is excited to put the bantamweight division on notice on November 18 at ONE on Prime Video 4. He’s expected to square off with Russian slugger Vladimir Kuzmin as his first challenge in the new weight class.

The event will air live and for free on Amazon's streaming platform for all its subscribers.

Feeling stronger at 145lbs compared to his previous weight at 135lbs, Haggerty is motivated to continue grinding for another world title opportunity, but this time with the king of Muay Thai himself, Nong- O Gaiyanghadao.

He told ONE Championship:

“I don’t want to think ahead, but I really do think my footwork and my style will be a real challenge for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. My youth, my fitness, and the way I’m going to feel now at bantamweight, the more confident I’m going to be. I’m going to be fit. So yeah, I just feel like my footwork and my youth will be a challenge for Nong-O.”

Watch Jonathan Haggerty train for his upcoming fight at ONE on Prime Video 4 below:

Competing against Nong-O at the highest level in Muay Thai would be a dream match for any martial artist. The Thai veteran is a true master of the sport, winning almost every major accolade in Muay Thai you can think of after turning pro at age 14.

With over 300 matches under his belt, he brings in a lot of experience, skill, and power into each fight.

Scoring four straight TKO finishes at the end of his nine-fight undefeated streak in the promotion that included his scintillating round-one victory against English striker Liam Harrison last August, Nong-O looks like he’s just getting better and better with age.

He’s expected to return to the circle in the new year to face his next world title challenger Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 14. Fans anticipate this epic matchup to be nothing short of spectacular.

Jonathan Haggerty expects Vladimir Kuzmin will try to bully him inside the circle

Jonathan Haggerty is in for the toughest battle of his career yet against Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4.

The Russian powerhouse is a very skilled and intelligent opponent who utilizes his size, length, and reach well enough to dictate the pace of a fight.

Believing Kuzmin might try to bully him with his power, Haggerty said he’s prepared to give Kuzmin a tough time finding him and landing his shots.

He told The MMA Superfan:

“I just can’t stand there and give him shots. I might have to push forward or maybe I feel like he might try and bully me, seeing as I’m coming up from flyweight […] We got a game plan and we will use it like we always do.”

Catch Jonathan Haggerty's interview below at the 8:50 mark:

