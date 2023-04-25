Jonathan Haggerty shows perfect leg sweep in conquest of Nong-O

British fighter Jonathan Haggerty secured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold with his top-level punching power. But he also displayed different facets of his game along the way, including employing sweeps that further highlighted the dominant fashion in which he became champion.

‘The General’ became the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king by knocking out former divisional main man Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their headlining match at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok.

The contest ended late in the first canto, but it was enough for Jonathan Haggerty to show who was the better fighter that night.

Apart from the thunder and blaze that accompanied his punches, which sent Nong-O to the mat three times and slumping to the KO loss, the Orpington, England, native threw in some slick moves as well. That included executing a perfect leg sweep that rattled his opponent.

ONE Championship shared a video of the picture-perfect sweep on Instagram, with a caption which read:

“'The General’ sweeps the premises 😳”

Fans shared their thoughts on the move in the comments section, just as they praised Jonathan Haggerty for the manner in which he dominated Nong-O.

Some of the comments read:

“rahul.r.kutty: I think nobody expected Nong O to be dominated like that”

“pedrocassoma_muaythai: Haggerty Fight IQ is just insane”

“princip1085: Man is a weapon. He perfected that sport.”

“moencopihopi: Watched many of his fights. With all the toughest fighters the fights were close and he learns after each one. He'll be champion for a while.”

By winning the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Jonathan Haggerty, who previously held the flyweight gold, joined an elite group of fighters who are double ONE world champions. It includes current lightweight and welterweight champion Christian Lee and lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king Regian Eersel.

