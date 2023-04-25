Jonathan Haggerty calls out Fabricio Andrade for not issuing challenge in person

Jonathan Haggerty is more than willing to lock up with reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade.

On Friday night, ‘The General’ shocked fans around the world by knocking out Thai superstar Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Not long after his stunning first-round knockout of the 265-win veteran, fighters from all walks of life began taking aim at the two-time titleholder.

That includes bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade, who claimed in a social media post that he was the only man in the division who could compete in multiple sports.

“This is my category! I'm the only one who can do MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai at the same time,” Andrade said on Instagram. “Let's see who fans want to see get knocked out next?!”

Though the post could simply be seen as Andrade hyping himself up, ‘Wonder Boy’ included a picture of Jonathan Haggerty in his post, teasing a potential superfight between the two ONE bantamweight world champions. Responding to the perceived callout in an interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The General’ said:

“For one, he saw me in the back room, he didn’t say that,” Haggerty said. “And now you want to say it on social media. That’s cool. If you want it, you can have it. So let’s go.”

While it’s far too early to truly speculate on what will be next for the new ONE world champion, Jonathan Haggerty previously suggested that an all-Brit battle with Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison would be at the top of his combat sports bucket list, presumably with the two headlining the promotion’s first-ever event in the United Kingdom.

After walking through Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9, what do you think is next for Jonathan Haggerty?

