Jonathan Haggerty may be heading into the biggest fight of his combat sports career, but there is not a shred of worry on his face as he counts the days to their matchup.

‘The General’ will attempt to be the first man to defeat Nong-O Hama in ONE Championship when they meet at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on Friday, April 21st. Their clash will be for Nong-O’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the English striker shared how his preparations for the big fight are going.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“Fight camp’s a lot easier, less stressful. And you know what they say? A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. So yeah, we’re ready. We’ve got more in the tank.”

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, faced some health issues making the flyweight limit that led to him pulling out of two scheduled bouts. He later decided to move up to a heavier weight class, making a successful debut by defeating Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4.

He’s now on a collision course with Nong-O, with a prime opportunity to win a world title in a second weight class.

It’s not going to be easy for the English striker though, as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has been on a dominant run as of late. With five straight stoppages, the Thai star will certainly look to add Jonathan Haggerty to his list of conquests and continue his reign atop the division.

Their clash, along with the rest of ONE Fight Night 9 will be held at the Lumpinee Stadium on U.S. primetime on April 21st, and will be broadcast live and for free via Prime Video for Amazon subscribers across North America.

