"Different breed" - Jonathan Haggerty spars 10 rounds in a sweatsuit and moves like he just started

Jonathan Haggerty is one of the best strikers in the world because of how hard he trains to hone his skills.

His teammate, Jenin Nasiri, caught a part of Haggerty’s session on his Instagram stories, which ‘The General’ shared on his page.

Screen capture from Jonathan Haggerty's Instagram Story

In the caption, Nasiri said:

“Probably the 10th round with sweat suit on, my guy is moving like he’s just [getting] started. Different Breed.”

In the video, Haggerty can be seen working with his striking coach, Christian Knowles. Knowles is the head coach of The Knowlesy Academy, which is also the home of rising ONE Super Series lightweight contender Liam Nolan.

Haggerty working in the gym is a common sight. In February 2022, Haggerty figured in a three-round war against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee inside the circle, which he won via unanimous decision. Less than a week later, he was back to work in the gym.

Haggerty expressed his willingness to step in for Rodtang Jitmuangnon if, for any reason, he would not be able to compete in the mixed rules super-fight against Demetrious Johnson at ONE X.

After the fight pushed through, Haggerty continued to call for a mixed-rules battle of his own against Johnson.

Jonathan Haggerty to compete at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship

Before any mixed rules bout, though, Jonathan Haggerty must first get through the best fighters in the world in his division at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship.

At ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, Haggerty will take on Walter Goncalves in a quarterfinal pairing of the tournament.

Goncalves made a strong impression on his debut, losing via split decision to division king Rodtang in a ONE flyweight world title challenge. The 23-year-old from Brazil will look to prove why he is among the top stars in the sport when he takes on the two-time world title challenger, Haggerty.

Meanwhile, Haggerty hopes to take the crown in the tournament and later rechallenge Rodtang for the top prize in the division.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang will also participate in the Grand Prix. The Thai superstar and Haggerty, the top-ranked contender in the division, will have formidable challenges ahead but will undoubtedly be favorites to meet in the tournament final.

