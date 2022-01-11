Jonathan Haggerty and Takeru Segawa engage in a war of words on Instagram

ONE Super Series star Jonathan Haggerty recently dug into Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa, saying that he should improve his left kicks.

Jonathan Haggerty, who is known to damage his rivals' defense with his elbows and kicks, perhaps believes that the power in Takeru’s kicks would not be enough for him to defeat Tenshin Nasukawa. The pair are expected to meet at an unconfirmed venue in June this year.

Takeru uploaded a 20-second video of him uncorking several left kicks on the pads on Saturday, which can be seen below:

This possibly led to Jonathan Haggerty posting a five-second video of himself unloading harder and faster left kicks onto the pad holder, with a short message to Takeru on Sunday.

“@k1takeru this is how you left kick”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong even complimented Jonathan Haggerty’s high-octane kicks in the comment section.

“Absolutely beautiful technique as always, brother!!!”

Takeru refused to back down. On Monday, he put up another post on his Instagram account. The Japanese star was seen in the five-second video landing speedy left kicks – filmed almost similarly to 'The General's video on Sunday.

However, the 24-year-old striker was still convinced that Takeru was lacking some sting in his left kicks.

The Englishman dropped a comment on the kickboxing star’s post:

“Power no goooooood”

Things have been pretty quiet between the pair over the past day or so. However, should they get into another argument on who has the best left kicks, the two stars better hope that former ONE Super Series star and Muay Thai living legend Yodsanklai Fairtex does not join in this argument.

The 36-year-old Thai is known to combat sports enthusiasts as one of the most dangerous kickers in the history of the sport. His number one weapon is his legendary trademark left leg kicks.

Jonathan Haggerty plans to secure a knockout in his next fight in ONE

Haggerty has competed five times under the ONE Super Series banner, amassing a total of three wins and two losses. The Englishman’s only defeats in the promotion came against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The fighter nicknamed ‘The General’ has used the past 12 months to develop and acquire better skills. He cannot wait for his chance to return to the global stage in 2022. He promises a highlight-reel finish in his next appearance.

“Coming for the stoppage again!”

