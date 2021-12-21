"2022 I will reclaim that title" - Jonathan Haggerty shares his New Year's resolution

Jonathan Haggerty is eager to kickstart his 2022 campaign under the ONE Super Series banner.

One of his main goals in the Singapore-based ONE Championship is to recapture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he won when he outclassed Muay Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a thrilling five-round war in 2019.

In his latest Instagram post, Jonathan Haggerty described that win as the most significant moment of his life and his seven-year professional career.

“Best moment of my life and career! Capturing the @onechampionship world title. I’ve worked hard my whole life for that moment and [in] 2022 I will reclaim that title.”

Jonathan Haggerty’s last appearance in the Singapore-based promotion resulted in a clear-cut unanimous decision win against Japanese striker Taiki Naito in 2020.

Before that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Thai dynamo Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Jonathan Haggerty lost his title and the first meeting by decision and he was TKO'd against the 24-year-old in their second encounter.

If he can recapture his form, which led him to the world title two years ago, it could be a very eventful 2022 for ‘The General’.

Jonathan Haggerty reveals a "massive" confirmed bout

Prior to his latest post, the No.2-ranked Jonathan Haggerty dropped a huge hint that he could be making his return to the Circle on Instagram.

The Englishman uploaded a picture of himself from a promotional poster, along with this caption:

"BOUT AGREEMENT SIGNED. Massive fight 4oz gloves. Who's ready??"

There has been no speculation on who Jonathan Haggerty could face off with ahead of his sixth fight in ONE. A trilogy fight versus Rodtang does not look probable given that the Thai is preparing for a special rules fight against Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson at ONE X.

However, the flyweight Muay Thai division is packed with loads of other warriors who would love to dethrone Jonathan Haggerty from his spot at No.2 and have a shot at the championship belt.

Among the top warriors in the stacked striking weight class include Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Panpayak, two-time Muay Thai world champion Superlek and Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion Mongkolpetch.

Edited by Harvey Leonard