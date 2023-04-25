Jonathan Haggerty thankful for all the people who supported him

Jonathan Haggerty showed gratitude to the men and women who have supported him on his way to becoming a two-time ONE world champion.

On Friday night, ‘The General’ delivered the performance of a lifetime, scoring a first-round TKO against Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Following the contest, Haggerty shared his appreciation for those that have supported him along the way.

“I say it all the time, without you lot, there will be no me,” Haggerty said in a ONE Fight Night 9 post-fight interview. “I’m very thankful. I thank you, guys, a lot. Keep supporting, and I’ll keep putting on a show. Like I always say, let’s go, people!”

The victory earned Jonathan Haggerty his second ONE world championship in as many weight classes, previously reigning over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. Capturing the bantamweight crown, ‘The General’ established himself as one of the greatest competitors in the history of the sport. The only question left is, what comes next?

Given Nong-O’s dominant reign over the last five years, an immediate rematch is certainly not out of the question. However, a potential new contender emerged shortly before Jonathan Haggerty’s shocking victory at ONE Fight Night 9.

Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo sent the crowd at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium into a frenzy with his incredible come-from-behind knockout of previously-top ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex. That performance could put the ‘Demolition Man’ into position for a title opportunity against the promotion’s newest ONE world champion.

Who would you like to see ‘The General’ defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against first? Let us know in the comments section below.

