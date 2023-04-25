Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t see Felipe Lobo as a threat in the bantamweight division.

Hours before ‘The General’ shocked the world with a first-round knockout of Muay Thai GOAT Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9, Felipe Lobo delivered his own memorable moment, scoring a massive upset against legend Saemapetch Fairtex.

Sitting as the No. 1 ranked contender in the division, Saemapetch was heavily favored to come out on top. After two rounds of action, the Thai star appeared to be minutes away from a certain victory. It wasn't until the third round when the ‘Demolition Man’ lived up to his name, scoring a brutal knockout of the 125-win veteran at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With Lobo’s defeat of the division’s top-ranked contender, the Brazilian striker could potentially lay claim to a ONE world title opportunity, challenging the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his win over Nong-O, ‘The General’ was very candid about his thoughts on Lobo as a legitimate challenger.

“No danger there at all. I see no problems fighting him,” Haggerty said. “If you want it also, you can have it too.”

Anyone in or around the bantamweight division will be looking to dethrone the new ONE world champion. Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has already teased a potential meeting on social media. If ‘The General’ gets his wish, his first bantamweight Muay Thai title defense will come against fellow-Brit Liam Harrison.

Jonathan Haggerty hopes to headline the promotion’s first-ever premiere event in the UK alongside his countryman. Until then, there appear to be plenty of fighters lining up to make Haggerty’s second ONE world title reign a short one.

