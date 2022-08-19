Jonathan Haggerty predicts he will end Amir Naseri’s night early with quick stoppage

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty didn’t stutter when he predicted an early knockout of Amir Naseri in a video call with SCMP MMA this week.

Haggerty wasn’t impressed with Naseri’s latest World Grand Prix performance against Savvas Michael last May, persuading him to believe he could knock out the WBC Muay Thai world champion within the first two rounds.

The 26-year-old Brit predicted:

"Round two KO. I was going to say round one, but I’m keeping it safe and saying round two."

Expressing his gratitude for fans, Haggerty continued:

"Thank you everyone for supporting me. Just stay tuned, you know. I’m there to put on a performance, so I hope you enjoy it."

Watch the full interview below:

Haggerty and Naseri are set to collide in an alternate bout at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament on August 26. They’re both motivated to put on a great show for one of the year's hottest tickets.

‘The General’ is on a two-fight win streak over top Muay Thai fighters in the division, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee and Taiki Naito. His last bout against lifelong Muay Thai veteran Mongkolpetch last February showcased how much the 26-year-old standout has matured in this sport.

It was a perfect matchup for Jonathan Haggerty, they were both tied 1-1 heading into the championship round, but the Brit came out stronger in the third to win the bout. Expect the same level of intensity and aggression, if not more so, with Amir Naseri on August 26.

Jonathan Haggerty believes Savvas Michael has good chance against Rodtang in World Grand Prix semifinals

Jonathan Haggerty weighed in on the matchup between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael and said the Cypriot fighter has a real chance of beating the dominant world champion.

Haggerty has met Rodtang on two occasions, and he’s come close to beating ‘The Iron Man’ in their first bout in 2019, so he understands that the king’s time on the throne is nearing the end.

While fans and pundits alike believe Rodtang has this next bout in the bag, Jonathan Haggerty believes the Cypriot star has a chance to pull off a massive upset. He told ONE Championship:

“It’s three rounds. The first fight I had with Rodtang, he didn’t hit me in the first three rounds, and I absolutely picked him apart so I think Savvas has got a good chance for three rounds. It’s interesting. I think Rodtang will win but Savvas does have a chance.”

Edited by Avinash Tewari