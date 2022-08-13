“I didn’t second guess it for a second” - Amir Naseri believes he will dominate Jonathan Haggerty

Amir Naseri didn’t second guess the offer to fight Jonathan Haggerty at ONE on Prime Video 1. For him, it means another chance to put on a show for American fans on US primetime.

The Iranian-Malysian striker made his ONE debut two months ago, entering their Muay Thai scene with his first major challenge of the year against Savvas Michael in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

In the first couple of rounds, Naseri looked a bit out of his element, having difficulty finding a home for his punches. Although he persevered until the last bell, Michael won the bout in dominant fashion.

While brushing off the loss, Amir Naseri wants to redeem himself with a dominant win over Haggerty in an alternate bout.

He explained to ONE Championship:

“I wasn’t really myself or in my best form mentally and physically. However, that debut fight has allowed me to get the ball rolling, and I am starting to feel like myself ahead of this next fight."

“When they offered me this fight, I took it right away, really. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. I didn’t second guess it for a second. I took it right away. That was the mentality when I first got the offer to fight against Haggerty.”

Despite his first fight against Savvas Michael not going as planned, Naseri is a world-class athlete with the potential to make it big at ONE Championship. Although he is coming in as the underdog at ONE on Prime Video 1, he demonstrate that he belongs in the circle with Haggerty and pull off one of the biggest upsets in Muay Thai history.

Amir Naseri’s advice to future Muay Thai athletes is to “dream big”

Amir Naseri holds one of the most impressive resumes in Muay Thai. The stellar striker is a 5-time Muay Thai world champion and is recorded as the second non-Thai fighter to ever win the prestigious Omnoi Stadium Championship in Thailand.

Amir Naseri has faced elite Muay Thai strikers from around the world and went toe-to-toe with Muay Thai living legend Saenchai before starting his journey with ONE Championship.

Recently, he provided FightRecord with some words of wisdom to the new generation of Muay Thai athletes:

“If I was to give some advice, I’d say, 'Don’t be scared to dream big, because dreams become reality.”

