Get hyped for the return of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty at ONE on Prime Video 1

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty will both be returning at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Amazon Prime Video on August 26. The two expert Muay Thai strikers have met twice before and both bouts had the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang will fight in the semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Savvas Michael. Meanwhile, 'The General' Haggerty will return to the circle against Amir Naseri in a tournament alternate bout.

To celebrate the fact that both of these Muay Thai specialists are competing on August 26, ONE Championship has put together a short clip. On Instagram, ONE shared:

"Cold as ICE 🥶 Muay Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty both return at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26!"

The clip shows Rodtang eating an elbow from the British-born fighter at the end of the round, before the two stars stare each other down for a short moment. In their two fights, 'The Iron Man' defeated Haggerty both times. Years after their fights, the two are still highly ranked in the division and are unbeaten while competing in ONE Championship.

Their respective fights will take place at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US prime-time via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's highly motivated opponent

After earning his ONE gold against Haggerty, Rodtang is still the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. On August 26, a highly motivated Savvas Michael will look to stop the Thai-born fighter.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Cyprus-born striker has outlined how he plans on doing it:

“When he gets angry he lets his emotions get in the way. Every fighter is vulnerable to that same problem. That’s why I always tell you that whoever makes the first mistake loses. As for Rodtang, he loses his temper more than a lot of us. I see that when Rodtang gets angry, that’s when he does a lot of mistakes.”

'The Baby Face Killer' also added that he is picturing defeating Rodtang at all hours of the day. He said:

“I have a picture of [Rodtang] at home. He’s the first person I see [when I get up], just for that extra motivation. There’s no Plan B. He’s the man in my division now and I want to beat him. As soon as I wake up, I already feel motivated to train once I see his picture. All I see is Rodtang. And I see a W.”

Amir Naseri will face Jonathan Haggerty, and shortly after that fight, Savvas Michael will look to stop Rodtang Jitmuangnon. These two Muay Thai bouts are must-see fights for fans of combat sports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak