Jonathan Haggerty wants some 'chill time' before plotting next move in ONE Championship: "Just going to celebrate now"

With the rigorous training camp and a tough fight against Wei Rui, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty will just enjoy the fruits of his labor and savor his downtime.

Haggerty said that he'll focus now on celebrating the successful defense of his 26-pound golden belt before returning to the gym and sharpening his skills once more.

'The General' also mentioned that he would be ready against anyone that the world's largest martial arts organization would pit against him and vowed to stay ready once his number is called.

Haggerty shared all of this during the post-fight press conference:

"I feel like I'm just going to celebrate now. Have a little bit of chill time. Explore Qatar, and I'll still go back to training, but whatever ONE Championship or Chatri wants to give me then, obviously I'm here to take it."

Check out Jonathan Haggerty's full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty says that sticking to his fight plan was key in victory against Wei Rui at ONE 171

A big part of Haggerty's success against the Chinese contender was sticking to the fight plan that he and his team came up with. The British combat sports sensation said that staying true to it had been his plan all night long.

The London native explained this during his post-fight scrum with the media, by saying:

"The first round, like Chatri said, it was a bit rocky. I had to find myself. It reminded me a little bit of the Lobo fight. I needed that little bit of a punch to the face to get myself going. I enjoyed it in there. Strategic-wise, we stuck to the game plan, and I was listening to my little brother in the corner as well, he was firing some good things at me, so I was listening to that as well. So I'm happy with how it went, and I can't wait to get back in there."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

