"I don't shy away from any fight" - Jonathan Haggerty confident he can hang with the best after wars with Superlek and Rodtang

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has a reminder to those who think he's afraid of fighting the very best in the business – he's always game to face anyone.

'The General' had this to say to members of the media shortly after dispatching Chinese kickboxing talent 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

"I've been in there with the likes of Superlek twice and Rodtang twice. I don't shy away from any fight. So whatever gives the fans entertainment, I need to put it on," the Londoner shared.

Though he's yet to register a victory against both superstars mentioned above, it's hard to deny Haggerty's place amongst the sport's most elite today.

Haggerty has reigned atop two different weight classes in Muay Thai (flyweight and bantamweight) apart from the 26 pounds of gold currently in his possession.

Along the way, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground athlete have claimed triumphs over former ONE world champions Joseph Lasiri and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Jonathan Haggerty even became the first to beat ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama on the global stage in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

Jonathan Haggerty dedicates world title triumph in Qatar to longtime coach

Jonathan Haggerty admits the first defense of his kickboxing crown inside the Lusail Sports Arena last week might not have been possible without the push and tactical strategy from longtime coach Christian Knowles.

In return, moments after returning to winning ways, the Londoner took the opportunity to lay the 26 pounds of gold on the shoulders of the Knowlesy Academy founder as a sign of gratitude.

"I promised my coach, Christian Knowles, when we defend this title, the effort he goes through to make me the best that I possibly am is unrecognizable. Nobody sees the way he leaves his family and everything. This belt is for you, Chris. Here you go, brother."

