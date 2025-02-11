WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty reaches megastar status in stunning one-round knockout finish of Thai legend Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty has made a career out of defying the odds, but he took it to another level when he faced a true Muay Thai icon.

The English superstar delivered a stunning upset when he challenged Nong-O Hama for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

In front of a partisan crowd at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Haggerty shocked the world with a performance for the ages.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Right from the opening bell, both warriors stood toe-to-toe, exchanging heavy artillery. But it was Haggerty’s blistering punching combinations that made the difference.

'The General' sent the defending champion crashing to the canvas not once, not twice, but three times in the very first round — securing the belt and etching his name into the annals of combat sports history as an athlete winning his second Muay Thai world title in another weight class.

However, the Brit striker wasn’t done yet. Just seven months later, Haggerty added another accolade to his growing legacy, dismantling divisional MMA king Fabricio Andrade in under two rounds to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Jonathan Haggerty suits up for action at ONE 171

Now, that very world title he won against Fabricio Andrade will be on the line when Jonathan Haggerty faces Chinese striking ace Wei Rui in the main event of ONE 171 on February 20 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

For Haggerty, this fight is about more than just defending his crown — it’s about staying at the top.

With his Muay Thai belt now in the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9, the kickboxing strap remains the last piece of championship gold in his collection.

The challenge ahead is formidable, but if history has proven anything, it’s that Haggerty thrives when the odds are stacked against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.