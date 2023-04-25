Jonathan Haggerty has found a home at bantamweight, and he’s looking to welcome a couple of past rivals to settle some unfinished business.

‘The General’ knocked out Thai legend Nong-O Hama this past weekend to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Haggerty added another win to his professional record, which led him to call out the last two men who managed to stop him - Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

During a post-fight interview with Nic Atkin of the South China Morning Post, the 26-year-old said he was open to fighting the two Thai stars, provided that they do it at bantamweight.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“We got to rewrite the stars again, you know what I mean? It’s at bantamweight where I felt at home. I feel stronger, I’m not dehydrated, I’m not weak, I’m not fatigued. I feel good, so you’ll get the best Jonathan Haggerty.”

Watch the full interview here:

Before signing with ONE Championship, the British striker absorbed a TKO loss to Superlek in 2018. He responded with back-to-back wins that included a masterful performance against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to win the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. Haggerty’s reign was short-lived though, as Rodtang took the belt from him in 2019 and held him off with a TKO in their 2020 rematch.

After showing his power at bantamweight, Jonathan Haggerty believes that his next meeting with either Rodtang or Superlek will end differently.

Look for Rodtang to make a statement to change Haggerty’s mind at ONE Fight Night 10 when he defends his crown against WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares. The event will be ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the US and will be held at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5th.

Fans in North America can catch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

